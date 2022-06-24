The winger scored four tries in the 40-6 win at the DW Stadium.

Peet was happy with the performance of his side and the way members of his squad are able to slot into different positions.

He said: “It comes down to clarity of what is expected and making sure the players and the staff decide on the game plan nice and early in the week, working on it together and practicing hard, so then on game day it comes as second nature and looks spontaneous.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet

“It’s testament to their hard work, I think the connection of the players is the most important part of it.

“It was all about the start, it was crucial. Every game is like a Grand Final for Toulouse, so we had to be prepared for the best of them.

“If we had dipped, it could’ve become a real tricky fixture with the talent they have got. We started at an intensity which can hopefully set us apart.

“Abbas’ performances are testament to his hard work, he’s growing in understanding. It’s not an easy club to fit in at straight away because the expectations are high and he’s coming to terms with that.

“His effort away from the game has been excellent, he is a really popular member of the squad.

“I thought the Huddersfield game and the run up to Tottenham, where most players were off, he was excellent and has earned the right to get more opportunities.

“Tonight was a great reward for his hard work.”

Peet also provided an update on Kaide Ellis after the prop left the field injured in the first half and reflected on some of his selection decisions.

“It didn’t look good, but from what I’m being told it’s probably not that serious,” he added.

“He will go through all the proper tests tomorrow, but hopefully it’s not too bad.

“In an ideal world we wouldn’t have played Liam Farrell, but he was desperate to be out there.