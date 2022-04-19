1. Perfect reaction from Wigan

Wigan responded perfectly to their defeat in the Good Friday Derby by producing arguably their best performance of the season.

When Wakefield took the lead after an early period of dominance, heads could’ve dropped, but instead they quickly responded and didn’t look back.

Wigan Warriors beat Wakefield Trinity 54-10 at the DW Stadium

It was a relentless display from Matty Peet’s side, scoring a series of quickfire tries.

Wakefield hardly had time to breath, as Wigan’s pack put in a big shift, while the flare players did what they do best.

2. Bevan is slowly getting back to his best

It was fantastic to see Bevan French go over for a brace in the victory.

Game by game he is slowly getting back up to speed and finding his feet again.

This was certainly his best yet, and there were real signs that he’s close to rediscovering his pre-injury form.

His speed and acceleration was there to be seen, as space opened up for him to exploit.

For the first time, the danger of having French and Jai Field playing alongside each other was apparent, and other Super League sides will be nervous at that thought.

3. Smith slipped in seamlessly

The injury of Thomas Leuluai is a major loss for Wigan, but the talent of Harry Smith helps to soften that blow.

In his two previous games this season, the 22-year-old had kicked two winning drop-goals, but this was his best game.

He’s already featured for the first team plenty of times in the last few years, proving himself to be a fantastic talent.

It’s purely because of Leuluai’s class and experience that Smith hasn’t featured more already this season.

His performance against Wakefield was mature, his kicking was great and he even scored an excellent try.

4. Miski is off the mark

Abbas Miski is another player who has had limited game time so far this season.

He made his debut in the tough trip away to Toulouse, before featuring in the Good Friday Derby.

Those games were certainly tough occasions for him to get his Wigan career underway, but he looked much more settled against Wakefield.

His first try in cherry and white will help to settle his nerves, as he took his chance really well with a great diving effort.

He also looked much more composed in defence as well.

5. Players given the opportunity to rest as others prepare to come back

Peet showed the depth of his squad by resting a few players for this fixture.

Both Ollie Partington and Willie Isa were not risked for the game due to having minor knocks.

Meanwhile, the comfortable scoreline meant Bevan French could be taken off at half time, while Jai Field was also given a rest towards the end of the game.

This shows the quality at Wigan’s disposal and how they are the best equipped they’ve been for years.

Once again, this also comes down to the adaptability which is expected of the players.

Heading into next week, Wigan could have Liam Marshall and Iain Thornley back in contention, while Isa and Partington will be available too.