Wigan Warriors: Five things we learned from the victory over Wakefield in the Challenge Cup (A)

1. Jai Field just can’t be stopped at the moment

Once again the headlines went to Jai Field, as he scored his second hat-trick of the season.

He’s been so impressive, it’s hard not to talk about him.

Wigan Warriors progressed to the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup with a win over Wakefield

At this stage, it’s almost an expectation that he will come up with the crucial tries, but he brings so much more alongside that.

In both attack and defence, he looks really assured and calm under pressure.

His continual improvement is something that can only be admired.

2. The scoreline doesn’t reflect what a tough afternoon it was for Wigan

It was a far from easy game for Wigan.

Wakefield put them under heaps of pressure during the early stages of the game.

A number of last-ditch tackles were required to keep them, with Matty Peet’s side really needing to work hard.

If it wasn’t for Zak Hardaker just about forcing Lewis Murphy into touch, it could’ve been a different story.

Eventually Wakefield ran out of steam, which allowed Wigan to take advantage.

3. Wigan’s solid defensive display should be applauded

While Wakefield should be praised for their good start to the game, so should Wigan for the way they kept them out.

They remained firm, despite being forced into a number of goal line drop-outs, and some excellent 40-20 kicks giving the home side some strong field positions.

The Warriors did well not only to keep out their opponents, but to then make the most of their own attacking plays during the first half.

During the early stages of this campaign, they have demonstrated they can produce a committed defensive display.

4. John Bateman continues to be crucial

John Bateman has enjoyed a stellar season so far in 2022.

He may not have reached his own high standards in last year’s campaign, but has returned to his very best.

The 28-year-old helps to set the standard for the entire team, and leads by example as one of the senior players in the squad.

The way he has slotted into multiple roles for Wigan makes him all the more indispensable to the team.

Once again he filled in at centre for a period after the injury to Iain Thornley, who will hopefully not be out for long.

5. A big semi-final awaits

The victory over Wakefield on Sunday sets up a huge semi-final tie for Wigan with their old rivals St Helens.

While the double header at Leeds United’s Elland Road, on May 7, would’ve been a great spectacle regardless, this now gives it an extra edge.

This is one of, if not, the biggest fixture in rugby league, and it’ll be great to see it played in such a historic venue.

The atmosphere should be superb that day, especially with it coming only a few weeks after the Good Friday game, where one team will be looking to get revenge.