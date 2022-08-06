1. Hard work pays off

It was a great performance from Matty Peet’s side on Friday night as they came away with a 32-6 victory.

One of the most impressive things from the result was just how hard Wigan worked.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Marshall went over for a hat-trick against Warrington Wolves

They defended in numbers, and quickly transitioned into attack when the opportunities presented themselves.

Jai Field was one of the players at the heart of this, making try saving tackles at one end, before either assisting or scoring down the other end.

2. Full control in the second half

The opening 40 minutes was quite an arm wrestle.

Warrington turned up for a battle, and really tested the Warriors.

Daryl Powell’s side took the lead after 20 minutes, and could’ve had a few more before half time.

Moments before the break, Sam Halsall closed the gap between the sides with a try, which set Wigan up well for after the restart.

They came back out for the second half and truly took control, in what was a truly impressive evening.

3. Liam Marshall embodies everything the Warriors are about

Liam Marshall made it two hat-tricks in his last two games.

Of course the tries are the things that stand out, but the winger’s work ethic is just exceptional.

For his first, he reacted quickly to a loose play the ball by Warrington, quickly pouncing on it and reclaiming possession for the Warriors.

By the end of the same set, he was crossing the line.

His second two were down to persistence, as he did well to anticipate the ball coming to him on both occasions.

4. Mature display from the youngsters

The younger players in the Wigan team certainly stepped up in Friday’s game.

Things didn’t always go the way of Harry Smith in the first half, but he showed great maturity and confidence to continue to try different things.

The 22-year-old’s kicking game after the break put the Wolves under all sorts of pressure.

Meanwhile, Kai Pearce-Paul was another player who looked comfortable.

His offload in the build-up to Jake Bibby’s try was sensational, as he somehow released it to Field while under a considerable amount of pressure.

Sam Halsall also enjoyed a good night, and has looked good since stepping into the starting 13 last week.

Of course, the list goes on featuring the players that impressed on Friday night.

5. Warrington woes continue

The Wolves can’t seem to find their feet for a full 80 minutes at the moment.

In the first half, they competed well.

Once they went over for their try, it looked as if they might’ve had a few more in them, but couple of poor decisions just meant they couldn’t make the most of their opportunities.

They also looked quite composed in defence, frustrating Wigan at times.

Then after the break they began to crumble.