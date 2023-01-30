The gates of Edge Hall Road, which was previously the home of Orrell RUFC, will open on February 10 between 9.30am and 1.30pm to allow over 350 riders to use the facility as the halfway stop on their 555 mile DoddieCup555 bike ride from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium to Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Funds raised from the challenge will go to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which was set up by the late Doddie Weir back in 2017, after the former Scotland international was diagnosed with MND.

Warriors’ chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “To allow the use of our Edge Hall Road facility is the very least that we can do.

The late Doddie Weir set up the foundation back in 2017 (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“The work that various MND charities around the country are currently doing is incredible.

“On the back of the inspiring stories of Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow, along with the heroic efforts of Kevin Sinfield, the rugby community once again has shown why it is so well respected.”

Orrell RUFC have arranged for physios, bike mechanics and Wigan pies from the Muffin Man to be available on the day to help riders as they prepare for the next leg of their journey.

There will also be live music to keep their spirits up and their legs going.

Students from Edge Hill University will be among those helping on the day, while Gearing Up will offer mechanical help and the Co-Op will provide refreshments, as well as Kendal Mint Cake from Quiggin and Son.

Local residents are also invited to head down to support the teams and the charities, with collection boxes available on site.

DoddieAid 2023 is organised by the former Scotland and the British and Irish Lions captain Rob Wainwright, who is a former teammate of the late Doddie Weir.

To date, the mass participation event has raised around £2million for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The foundation itself has put around £8 million into MND research in the last five years.

