Ryan Hampshire

The 28-year-old has rejoined Wigan Warriors on a one-year deal, with further options in the club's favour for two more seasons.

Hampshire states he’ll be hungry for silverware when he’s back to full fitness, as he sets his sights on when he can return.

He said: “It’s about three months from now, the end of April.

"I’m progressing pretty well, so it should be around then.

"The first few months were hard because it’s a really tough injury to come back from.

“I didn’t realise how tough it would be but it will make me a better person.

"The physio at Cas was brilliant with me, as were the rest of the staff.

"I want to play as much as possible this season, and I want to win something.

"I’ll get myself fit first and then we’ll take care of that.

"Bevan (French) and Jai (Field) are the best two players in the competition for me, so if Matty (Peet) needs me to improve the team then I will do that.

“We can all compliment each other, it will be a fast team, put it that way.”

The Normanton Knights junior already has the Wigan heritage number #1048 having made his debut in 2013 in a 33-32 win over Widnes at the Halton Stadium.