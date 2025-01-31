Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors forward Tiaki Chan has completed a loan move to Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

The France international joined the Warriors on a three-year deal from Catalans Dragons ahead of 2024, having made 16 appearances for the Perpignan-based outfit. He also enjoyed a loan spell in the Championship with Toulouse Olympique in 2023.

He made three appearances in his debut campaign for the Cherry and Whites, and recently featured against Oldham in the 28-16 pre-season victory at Boundary Park from the interchange bench.

“This is a good opportunity for Tiaki to get some game time in Super League,” said Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet.

“We are confident he will contribute positively to Salford on and off the field.”

Chan, 24, had a loan spell with Hull FC last year, making nine appearances for the Black and Whites, and later represented France on the international stage with wins against Ukraine and Wales to keep their 2026 World Cup hopes alive.

On his latest move, with no timeframe specified by the clubs, the forward added: “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to link-up with Salford and have enjoyed my first few sessions with the boys.

“I look forward to meeting the fans and earning my spot in the team!”

Salford boss Paul Rowley commented: “We are delighted to welcome Tiaki into the group.

“He adds more competition at both back-row and prop and brings added enthusiasm and intensity to practice.

"I know he is a fantastic character and will be a great addition to this extremely tight group of players and staff.”