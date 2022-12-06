Wigan Warriors: Get to know Jake Wardle
Jake Wardle is settling into life with Wigan Warriors following his move from Huddersfield Giants.
The 24-year-old centre has joined the club on a three-year deal, and has started pre-season preparations at Robin Park Arena alongside his teammates.
Here is some more information about him:
How did you first get into rugby league?
“It all just fell into place watching my brother.
“I don’t think there was ever a point where I thought ‘I’m going to be a professional, it was just a case of enjoying the game.
“It all just worked out from there.”
Are you into any other sports?
“On TV I’ll watch pretty much any sport going.
“I’m trying to get into golf now but it’s not going well. It’s difficult but it passes a bit of time.”
What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?
“I’m a bit of a family man. I’ve got a young boy, so I want to make the most of that, whether it is taking him to the park or things like that.
“Whenever I’ve got free time, I try to do as much as I can with him.
“As soon as I finish training, I like to go home and chill.
“I’m big on family so I’ll keep it like that.”
What kind of music are you into?
“I’m pretty diverse, if you put any type of music on, I’ll listen to it. I wouldn’t say I’ve got any type of particular genre.
“Throw shuffle on and I’ll be fine. I’m not too fussed about what I actually listen to.”