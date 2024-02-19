Wigan Warriors: Harry Smith cleared to play against Penrith Panthers in World Club Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 24-year-old star half-back was hit with a charge by the match review panel – Grade B dangerous throw/lift.

But it did not carry a suspension, and he has received a £250 fine.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Smith in action against Castleford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith was sent to the sin-bin at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle during Super League round one for a tip tackle on Luke Hooley.

Explaining the decision, the Rugby Football League said: “This was because the unnatural actions of the tackled player significantly contributed to the outcome of the tackle.”

Team-mate and loose forward Kaide Ellis did not receive a charge on Monday afternoon, having been penalised for a high tackle on the Castleford Tigers full-back.

The Warriors take on NRL champions Penrith Panthers on Saturday, February 24, in front of a sold-out DW Stadium.