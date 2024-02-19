Wigan Warriors: Harry Smith cleared to play against Penrith Panthers in World Club Challenge
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 24-year-old star half-back was hit with a charge by the match review panel – Grade B dangerous throw/lift.
But it did not carry a suspension, and he has received a £250 fine.
Smith was sent to the sin-bin at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle during Super League round one for a tip tackle on Luke Hooley.
Explaining the decision, the Rugby Football League said: “This was because the unnatural actions of the tackled player significantly contributed to the outcome of the tackle.”
Team-mate and loose forward Kaide Ellis did not receive a charge on Monday afternoon, having been penalised for a high tackle on the Castleford Tigers full-back.
The Warriors take on NRL champions Penrith Panthers on Saturday, February 24, in front of a sold-out DW Stadium.
Match officials appointments for the Betfred World Club Challenge will be confirmed on Tuesday morning.