Wigan Warriors: Harry Smith cleared to play against Penrith Panthers in World Club Challenge

Harry Smith has been cleared to play against Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.
By Josh McAllister
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:59 GMT
The 24-year-old star half-back was hit with a charge by the match review panel – Grade B dangerous throw/lift.

But it did not carry a suspension, and he has received a £250 fine.

Harry Smith in action against CastlefordHarry Smith in action against Castleford
Smith was sent to the sin-bin at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle during Super League round one for a tip tackle on Luke Hooley.

Explaining the decision, the Rugby Football League said: “This was because the unnatural actions of the tackled player significantly contributed to the outcome of the tackle.”

Team-mate and loose forward Kaide Ellis did not receive a charge on Monday afternoon, having been penalised for a high tackle on the Castleford Tigers full-back.

The Warriors take on NRL champions Penrith Panthers on Saturday, February 24, in front of a sold-out DW Stadium.

Match officials appointments for the Betfred World Club Challenge will be confirmed on Tuesday morning.

