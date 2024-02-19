News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

First BBC Super League game featuring Wigan Warriors records impressive viewing figures

The first Super League game live on the BBC between Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors recorded impressive viewing figures over the weekend.
By Josh McAllister
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Reported by @rugbyleagueontv, Saturday’s Super League round one clash live on BBC Two averaged an audience of 357,000, with a 2.8% average share and a peak of 487,000.

Read More
Bevan French talks NRL ambitions as Wigan star looks to test himself against Aus...

The reigning Super League champions claimed a 32-4 victory against 12-man Tigers, with Liam Watts sent off for head contact on opposition front-rower Tyler Dupree in the first half at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Patrick Mago opened Wigan’s account for 2024 after grounding a grubber kick from debutant Kruise Leeming.

The 29-year-old prop forward was joined by scores from reigning Man of Steel Bevan French, interchange hooker Leeming and Grand Final hero Liam Marshall (2).

The fixture marked the first on the BBC following the groundbreaking three-year deal with the Super League, with 15 games per season - 10 on network television and the rest across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Related topics:Super LeagueBBCCastleford TigersKruise LeemingBBC TwoMend-A-Hose Jungle