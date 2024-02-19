First BBC Super League game featuring Wigan Warriors records impressive viewing figures
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reported by @rugbyleagueontv, Saturday’s Super League round one clash live on BBC Two averaged an audience of 357,000, with a 2.8% average share and a peak of 487,000.
The reigning Super League champions claimed a 32-4 victory against 12-man Tigers, with Liam Watts sent off for head contact on opposition front-rower Tyler Dupree in the first half at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.
Patrick Mago opened Wigan’s account for 2024 after grounding a grubber kick from debutant Kruise Leeming.
The 29-year-old prop forward was joined by scores from reigning Man of Steel Bevan French, interchange hooker Leeming and Grand Final hero Liam Marshall (2).
The fixture marked the first on the BBC following the groundbreaking three-year deal with the Super League, with 15 games per season - 10 on network television and the rest across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website