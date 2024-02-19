First BBC Super League game featuring Wigan Warriors records impressive viewing figures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reported by @rugbyleagueontv, Saturday’s Super League round one clash live on BBC Two averaged an audience of 357,000, with a 2.8% average share and a peak of 487,000.

The reigning Super League champions claimed a 32-4 victory against 12-man Tigers, with Liam Watts sent off for head contact on opposition front-rower Tyler Dupree in the first half at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Patrick Mago opened Wigan’s account for 2024 after grounding a grubber kick from debutant Kruise Leeming.

The 29-year-old prop forward was joined by scores from reigning Man of Steel Bevan French, interchange hooker Leeming and Grand Final hero Liam Marshall (2).