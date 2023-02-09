The 23-year-old provided the assist for Liam Marshall’s winning try against Huddersfield Giants in the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Following that victory, Smith states the club are building on the culture they set in 2022, as they target more success.

He said: “It’s been a good pre-season, we’ve all worked hard, but we are just looking forward to the games now and ripping in.

Harry Smith played a key role in Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup victory

“It’s definitely been enjoyable. The group and the coaching staff have all bought into what we are trying to do, it’s been good all round.

“The culture that was brought in last year was brilliant, and we are really pushing that.

“The lads are really bonding, we are all just a group of mates, which makes it easier because we want to play for each other.

“There’s not much that has changed in the philosophy but we are pushing it even more.

Smith in pre-season action

“It was a success last year to get some silverware and that’s what every team wants to do. We know we’ve just got to focus on ourselves.

“It was unbelievable to win the Challenge Cup at a young age, alongside the lads I came through the academy with.

“To do it for my family and the club was brilliant.

“The way we did it was even better.

“I did alright with the assist, but Marshy (Liam Marshall) gets all the credit, which I don’t think he deserves.

“I put it on a plate for him. His dad (David Marshall) tells me every week that he shouldn’t get the credit, it should be me, so I think that tells you everything.

“If we play well and do the right things then hopefully the silverware will come this year.

“We just want success at any level, but we know we’ve got to perform well week in, week out and now look too far ahead.

“We are focusing on these first few games, starting well and going from there.”

The Warriors start their Super League campaign on February 18, when they make the trip to Craven Park to face Hull KR (K.O. 1pm).