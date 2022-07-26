Matty Peet’s side welcome the Robins to the DW Stadium on Thursday night, as they look to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Smith states the Wigan squad have discussed the game at Headingley and is confident they will respond in the correct manner.

He said: “It was one of the most disappointing games this year. They started the game better and we were just trying to get back into it.

Harry Smith

“When you do that, unforced errors happen.

“We just didn’t match their intensity. We’ve spoken about the start and not missing the jump this week.

“We just want to play our game. If we don’t force it like I feel we did against Leeds, then we can be successful and challenge them.

“We had a meeting about how we feel the game went and what we can learn from it.

“We’ve not dwelled on it as a group but we’ve not brushed it under the carpet, because we didn’t play well enough to win. There’s been a good chat about what we need to work on.

“With the few losses we’ve had this year, we’ve gone about it in the right way. We’ve not been screaming and shouting and pointing fingers; instead coming together and finding a ground of what went wrong and how we can change it for the week after.

“Hull KR have a lot of individual threats and can be a bit different to other teams. We know they will bring the best of them.

“It’ll be a tough game, but one we are looking to take to them.

“It’s brilliant playing games at home. We’ve put a focus trying to get success there and getting the fans behind us, because they’ve been brilliant this year.

“We have to look after ourselves and keep performing well, we are not looking to catch anyone, we just want to win our games.