Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Thursday's game against Hull KR

Wigan Warriors have named a 21-man squad for Thursday's game against Hull KR.

By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:00 pm

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos, as they welcome the Robins to the DW Stadium.

The squad is unchanged from the one that was named for the game at Headingley.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

Brad O’Neill

Mike Cooper

