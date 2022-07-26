Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos, as they welcome the Robins to the DW Stadium.
The squad is unchanged from the one that was named for the game at Headingley.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Sam Powell
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Ethan Havard Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
Brad O’Neill
Mike Cooper