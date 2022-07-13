Matty Peet’s side head into the game on the back of a narrow 20-18 defeat against St Helens at the Magic Weekend, with Jonny Lomax going over for a 78th minute winning try at St James’ Park.

Smith is hoping there won’t any late drama in the game against Hull on Friday, with a drop-goal needed to separate the two when they met at the DW Stadium back in March.

He said: “We are hoping it doesn’t get to having to score a drop-goal, but if the team needs it then I will be ready to go.

Harry Smith says Wigan are determined to bounce back

“We are looking to bounce back, and put in a good performance to get the win.

“They are a really tough team with some real athletes. They got a win at the weekend so they’ll be really confident, so it’ll be a good challenge for us.

“We know they can create something at any time, with some real world class players, so we’re expecting the best of them.

“We have had a good chat about what we can learn from the game against St Helens, and try to take positives from a performance where we could’ve done a lot better.

“You can sort of say the gap with them has closed, but we know we’ve still got a lot of work to do to get over the top of them and get a win when we meet again in the league.

“Knowing that we were there and thereabouts and can play them for 80 minutes is a real positive.

“There’s only nine matches left, and it’s a really good point for us to look at our game and review, seeing where we can improve it to get the edge leading into the playoffs.

“We are looking to make the home fixtures a bit of a fortress for us. We want teams to know they are in for a game when they come to the DW.