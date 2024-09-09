Harry Smith marked his return from suspension in the thrilling top-of-the-table victory over new Super League rivals Hull KR, with Matt Peet’s Warriors taking a huge step in retaining the League Leaders’ Shield.

England international Smith, superstar full-back Jai Field and reigning Man of Steel Bevan French all played together for the first time since June’s Challenge Cup Final win over Warrington Wolves, and had to fight from behind to claim a 24-20 victory at the Brick Community Stadium and leapfrog the Robins on the Super League table.

It marked Smith’s first game back since copping a three-match suspension for his red card in the defeat to Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium, and the 24-year-old admits he took some positives from the forced break, as well as lessons learned.

Harry Smith marked his return from a three-match ban in the win over Hull KR

The 2023 Grand Final winning half-back said: “I probably learned to not take as much onus, try and spread it out within the leaders and other playmakers. I was probably taking too much pressure and it all just built up in a bit of a brain explosion.

“I’ve taken it as a bit of a positive to be able to have a rest, it’s a tough, long season. I think it’s around 30 games if you play every game for Wigan. It’s tough on the body, and mentally, so I’ve fortunately been able to get a bit of a rest, and we’ve not had any bad results, so that’s a positive.

“You sort of don’t want it that way (a break via suspension), but you’ve got to look at the positives. That’s what Matt Peet pushes on, always learning and always improving. We don’t get too high or too low in any situation.

“I took the positives that I could and now look to improve my game as well.”

Just two games remain in the regular Super League campaign, with the Warriors to host Brad Arthur’s Leeds before Super League entertainers Salford Red Devils.

And Smith, who made his 150th career appearance in Round 25, is looking to quickly build on last Friday’s performance, while also sharing his pride for Wigan’s youngsters with some of the club’s biggest names having been sidelined for large parts of the 2024 campaign.

“I think we’ve got to be proud of ourselves to be able to say we’re up there at the top of the league without having that (settled spine),” Smith said.

“It proves the depth that we have in the squad and what we’re doing as a club. I’m very proud of the team and hopefully we can see it through now with two more games to go.

“We need to start playing well at this time of the year. It could take one or two games, but hopefully it comes next week and we’re all on the same page and all that.

“If we keep putting the effort in and doing the little effort areas before all the flashy stuff, it will put us in good stead as us three as a spine and as a whole team.”