Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet lauds star Harry Smith ahead of Golden Boot awards night

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet believes Harry Smith has proven his abilities in 2023 for club and country with the England half-back up for the men’s international rugby league Golden Boot award this week.

The 2023 winners will be announced at an event in Sydney on Wednesday, with the men's award to be presented by 2000 Golden Boot recipient and two-time World Cup winning Australia captain Brad Fittler.

Smith, 23, was announced on the men’s shortlist last week alongside New Zealand’s James Fisher-Harris and Joseph Tapine, and fellow forward Payne Haas of the Kangaroos.

Wigan's Harry Smith could become the sixth English player to win the Golden Boot award on Wednesday

The goal-kicking Grand Final winner inspired England to a 3-0 series whitewash over Kristian Woolf’s Tonga, named the player of the series, and could become only the sixth English player to receive the prestigious award.

Legend and former captain Andy Farrell was the last Wigan player to receive the Golden Boot back in 2004, while St Helens winger Tommy Makinson was the last Englishman to be crowned the best international player in 2018.

“I think it’s a credit to him,” Peet said of Smith, who is yet to report back for pre-season training due to the international fixtures.

“For such a young player to finish a season like he did, it’s testament to the hard work and commitment that he showed all throughout the year.

“His attitude last season was outstanding.

“He was relentless and consistent for us, he played every game and had a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, including the kicking and his playing such a position.