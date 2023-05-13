Despite leading 14-6 at the break and holding a man advantage after Zane Tetevano’s red card, Matty Peet’s side were unable to come away with the two points following a poor second half display.

Fans took to social media at full time to share their thoughts on the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One wrote: “I would be embarrassed to pick up my wages this week.”

Wigan Warriors were defeated by Leeds Rhinos

Another agreed: “They should make the players pay the fans back, embarrassing.”

A third added: “Embarrassed is an understatement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fourth stated: “What a second half shambles- an absolute disgrace.”

Another fumed: “They should be ashamed of themselves after that second half performance.”

One fan claimed the Warriors are too reliant on one of their key players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They wrote: “(Bevan) French is getting burnt up. With no (Jai) Field to work with he’s lost. There isn’t much threat in the team.

"We need more utility players who can gut it out. Stop the no look passes and take a tackle rather than forcing a play.

"Think smart and play possession football, not hot potato.

"Going for the Hollywood killer move isn’t always the best option.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, another supporter added: “That second half was one of the worst I’ve seen. A total collapse and they had no idea how to stop it. We’ve just got to hope we don’t play that badly again.”