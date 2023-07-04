Younger members of Matty Peet’s squad either went out on loan to the Championship or spent time on dual-registration elsewhere.

Here is how they performed:

Zach Eckersley

Zach Ecklersley featured in all four of Widnes’ games throughout June, as Vikings experienced a sticky patch of form.

The 19-year-old was named as an interchange in a 26-18 loss to London Broncos, before starting at centre in defeats to Whitehaven (36-12), Barrow Raiders (26-18) and Swinton Lions (25-18).

Ramon Silva

At the beginning of June, Ramon Silva made the move to Toulouse Olympique on loan for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The prop made his debut for the French club from the bench in a 28-22 victory over Halifax Panthers at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Due to injury, Silva had to wait until the beginning of July for his second appearance for Sylvain Houles’ side, featuring as an interchange in a 40-28 victory over Widnes.

Toulouse currently sit second in the Championship table, but are eight points behind leaders Featherstone.

Adam Jones and Reagan Sumner

Youngsters Adam Jones and Reagan Sumner both joined York on one-month loan deals in June.

The pair made their debuts for Andrew Henderson’s side in the Championship club’s 34-14 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Leigh Leopards.

Meanwhile, Jones featured again the following week, as the Knights were on the end of a 34-8 loss to Featherstone Rovers at York Stadium Leisure Complex.

Kieran Tyrer

Kieran Tyrer made his first appearance for London Broncos during June as part of the Warriors’ dual-registration agreement with the Championship club.

The halfback started for Mike Eccles’ side as they claimed a 20-18 victory over Batley Bulldogs.

Harvey Makin

Harvey Makin also featured in London’s win against the Bulldogs, after being named among the interchanges.

The prop came up against Craig Lingard’s side once again in his first game of July, after joining Barrow Raiders on a one-month loan.

On Makin’s move to Cumbria, Warriors transition coach John Duffy said: “He has stepped up into the first team environment this year and has already been named in the matchday squads for a few games.

“The opportunity to go on loan to Barrow gives Harvey the chance to build up his game time and test himself at a higher level to ready himself for first team action to be called upon where needed in the future.”

Harvey Wilson

Harvey Wilson made a couple of appearances for Oldham throughout June.

The prop went over for the opening try of the game in the Roughyeds’ 28-22 defeat to Doncaster, as well as featuring in a 20-8 loss to Dewsbury Rams.

Tom Forber

Like Wilson, Tom Forber also featured in Oldham’s loss away to the Rams, with the hooker coming off the bench for Stuart Littler’s side.

Finley Beardsworth, Kavan Rothwell and Max Wood

Academy players Finley Beardsworth, Kavan Rothwell and Max Wood all joined Midlands Hurricanes on loan during June.

The trio made their debuts for the League One club in a 60-10 defeat to Workington Town.