Following Abbas Miski’s brace in the victory against Huddersfield Giants on Friday night, Wigan Warriors announced they had taken up the option to keep the winger in 2024.

The club has also been showing its support for the launch of free mental health sessions at the DW Stadium, alongside Wigan Athletic.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Abbas Miski

Supporters delighted by Miski news

Wigan fans have been reacting to the news that Miski will remain at the club until at least the end of 2024.

The winger has been in impressive form in recent weeks, and has scored 11 tries in all competitions this season.

Since joining the club from London Broncos ahead of the 2022 campaign, Miski has gone on to become a popular figure at the DW Stadium.

One person wrote: “It’s easy to understand why he’s a favourite with the fans.”

Another added: “Awesome player.”

A third stated: “Well deserved. Great player with an exceptional talent for scoring.”

A fourth agreed: “About time too. What a player.”

Women defeated

Wigan Warriors Women were on the end of a defeat away to top of the table York Valkyrie on Sunday afternoon.

Eva Hunter’s second half try was nothing more than a consolation for Kris Ratcliffe’s side in the 40-6 loss at the LNER Community Stadium.

Support for Andy’s Man Club

Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic have come together to show their support for a mental health service that will benefit people across the Borough.

Andy’s Man Club will be using the DW Stadium as a prime location for their free weekly sessions.

Liam Farrell and Callum Lang were both in attendance at the ground to celebrate the opening of the new club for people in Wigan.

Andy’s Man Club are a men’s suicide prevention charity, which was founded in 2016 by ex-Ireland international rugby league player Luke Ambler and his mother-in-law Elaine.

The first meeting at the DW Stadium will take place on Monday July 17 at 7pm, and will be held underneath the East Stand.

Youngster heads to Cumbria

Harvey Makin has joined Barrow Raiders on a one-month loan.