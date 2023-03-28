Some have spent time on loan elsewhere, while others have benefited from dual-registrations agreements:

Here is how they have performed:

Joe Shorrocks

Iain Thornley has featured for Barrow Raiders

Joe Shorrocks spent most of the month on loan with Leigh, where he reunited with former Wigan head coach Adrian Lam.

The 23-year-old made four appearances for the Leopards, and was among the scorers in their 20-12 victory over St Helens.

Tom Forber

Tom Forber has also been able to pick up some minutes in Super League, after joining Wakefield Trinity on a short-term loan deal.

Joe Shorrocks celebrates scoring for Leigh

Last week, the 19-year-old made his debut for the Yorkshire club, as he came off the bench in their 34-6 loss to Hull KR at Belle Vue.

He is set to be in action again this Friday, with Mark Applegarth’s side travelling to the Totally Wicked Stadium to take on St Helens.

Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski was in action for London Broncos at the start of the month, with the 27-year-old heading back to his former side as part of a dual-registration agreement between Wigan and the Championship club.

The winger was among the scorers in a 33-22 defeat away to Keighley Cougars.

Zach Eckersley

Zach Ecklersley was in action as well for Danny Ward’s side against Keighley, with the 19-year-old starting at centre.

Harvie Hill

A third Wigan player was also involved in the Broncos’ opening game of the month, with Harvie Hill coming off the bench.

After starting the month with London, the prop finished it with Toulouse, after joining the French club on a one-month loan.

His first game for Sylvain Houles side came in their 32-4 defeat away to Sheffield Eagles.

Ramon Silva

Ramon Silva will be spending the rest of the season with the Broncos after having his loan spell extended with the club.

The prop was used as an interchange in their recent 16-14 defeat to Swinton Lions.

He also featured four times throughout February.

Iain Thornley

Last week Iain Thornley headed out on a short-term loan to Barrow Raiders in order to pick up some game time following his return from a long-term knee injury.

He marked his first match since June with a try, as Paul Crarey’s side edged past Halifax with a 16-12 victory.

Speaking to the Warriors’ club website, Thornley said: “I could only do 60-minutes in this one, so I’ve got that box ticked.

"My next game I can do 80-minutes, kick-on and get some form, show what I can do and put my hand up for selection for Matty.”

Alex Sutton

Alex Sutton was among the scorers in Oldham’s 62-18 victory over London Skolars in League One at the beginning of March.

The centre featured as part of Wigan’s dual-registration agreement with the Roughyeds.

Sutton added another to his tally in his most recent outing for the club, which was a 18-4 win against North Wales Crusaders.

Kieran Tyrer

Kieran Tyrer was also on the scoresheet for Oldham against the Skolars, after coming off the bench for Stuart Littler’s side.

Logan Astley