Wigan Warriors: Here is how the players out on loan have performed throughout May
Younger members of Matty Peet’s squad either went out on loan to the Championship or spent time with Oldham Roughyeds as part of the dual-registration agreement between the clubs.
Here is how they performed:
Zach Eckersley
Zach Eckersley continued his try-scoring run for Widnes.
The 19-year-old went over in the Vikings’ 11-4 defeat to Batley Bulldogs, to take his Championship tally up to five for the season.
Eckersley also featured in a 30-0 defeat to Featherstone Rovers, but was forced off for a head injury assessment after 25 minutes- which he later failed.
Ramon Silva
Ramon Silva also picked up game time throughout May, as part of his season-long loan with London Broncos.
The prop featured three times from the bench for the Broncos, who started the month with a narrow 30-28 defeat away to York.
Following that loss, Mike Eccles’ side went on to pick up a 30-16 victory over Barrow Raiders at Plough Lane, before beating Toulouse 14-10 at the Summer Bash.
Harvey Wilson
Harvey Wilson was among the Wigan players to play for Oldham during May, as part of the duel-registration agreement between the two clubs.
The prop was named among the interchanges, and came off the bench to score the Roughyeds’ third try in a 36-16 victory over Cornwall.
Wilson was also involved in Oldham’s 26-26 draw against Dewsbury Rams.
Kieran Tyrer
Kieran Tyrer started for the Roughyeds against Cornwall, but was forced to leave the field due to a head knock after 20 minutes.
Harvey Makin
Harvey Makin was also on the bench against Cornwall.