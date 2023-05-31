Younger members of Matty Peet’s squad either went out on loan to the Championship or spent time with Oldham Roughyeds as part of the dual-registration agreement between the clubs.

Here is how they performed:

Zach Eckersley

Ramon Silva in action for London Broncos at the Summer Bash

Zach Eckersley continued his try-scoring run for Widnes.

The 19-year-old went over in the Vikings’ 11-4 defeat to Batley Bulldogs, to take his Championship tally up to five for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eckersley also featured in a 30-0 defeat to Featherstone Rovers, but was forced off for a head injury assessment after 25 minutes- which he later failed.

Ramon Silva

Ramon Silva also picked up game time throughout May, as part of his season-long loan with London Broncos.

The prop featured three times from the bench for the Broncos, who started the month with a narrow 30-28 defeat away to York.

Following that loss, Mike Eccles’ side went on to pick up a 30-16 victory over Barrow Raiders at Plough Lane, before beating Toulouse 14-10 at the Summer Bash.

Harvey Wilson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Wilson was among the Wigan players to play for Oldham during May, as part of the duel-registration agreement between the two clubs.

The prop was named among the interchanges, and came off the bench to score the Roughyeds’ third try in a 36-16 victory over Cornwall.

Wilson was also involved in Oldham’s 26-26 draw against Dewsbury Rams.

Kieran Tyrer

Kieran Tyrer started for the Roughyeds against Cornwall, but was forced to leave the field due to a head knock after 20 minutes.

Harvey Makin