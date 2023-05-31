News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Wigan Warriors: Here is how the players out on loan have performed throughout May

A number of Wigan Warriors players picked up minutes away from the club during May.
By Amos Wynn
Published 31st May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:07 BST

Younger members of Matty Peet’s squad either went out on loan to the Championship or spent time with Oldham Roughyeds as part of the dual-registration agreement between the clubs.

Here is how they performed:

Zach Eckersley

Ramon Silva in action for London Broncos at the Summer BashRamon Silva in action for London Broncos at the Summer Bash
Ramon Silva in action for London Broncos at the Summer Bash
Most Popular

Zach Eckersley continued his try-scoring run for Widnes.

The 19-year-old went over in the Vikings’ 11-4 defeat to Batley Bulldogs, to take his Championship tally up to five for the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eckersley also featured in a 30-0 defeat to Featherstone Rovers, but was forced off for a head injury assessment after 25 minutes- which he later failed.

Ramon Silva

Ramon Silva also picked up game time throughout May, as part of his season-long loan with London Broncos.

The prop featured three times from the bench for the Broncos, who started the month with a narrow 30-28 defeat away to York.

Following that loss, Mike Eccles’ side went on to pick up a 30-16 victory over Barrow Raiders at Plough Lane, before beating Toulouse 14-10 at the Summer Bash.

Read More
Here is how Wigan’s women's and wheelchair teams performed in May

Harvey Wilson

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harvey Wilson was among the Wigan players to play for Oldham during May, as part of the duel-registration agreement between the two clubs.

The prop was named among the interchanges, and came off the bench to score the Roughyeds’ third try in a 36-16 victory over Cornwall.

Wilson was also involved in Oldham’s 26-26 draw against Dewsbury Rams.

Kieran Tyrer

Kieran Tyrer started for the Roughyeds against Cornwall, but was forced to leave the field due to a head knock after 20 minutes.

Harvey Makin

Harvey Makin was also on the bench against Cornwall.

Related topics:London BroncosBatley BulldogsVikingsFeatherstone Rovers