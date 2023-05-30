Kris Ratcliffe’s side have continued their unbeaten start to the campaign, as they competed in three different competitions throughout May.

Meanwhile, Wigan’s wheelchair side have also been in action across the last month.

Here is how the different teams have performed:

Wigan Warriors Women enjoyed a strong month

Women

Ratcliffe’s side started the month by making it two wins out of two in the Challenge Cup, as they claimed a 12-10 victory over Featherstone Rovers at the Millennium Stadium.

First half tries from Anna Davies and Holly Speakman were enough for Wigan to claim the victory.

The following week, they turned their attention to the Nines competition, with the group stages taking place at Warrington’s Victoria Park.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair held a exhibition double-header at Robin Park Leisure Centre (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

The Warriors started the day with a 26-0 victory over Leigh Leopards, with two bonus tries for Grace Banks, a brace for Beri Salihi, and one for Kerrie Evans.

They then followed that up with a 29-0 win against Castleford Tigers.

Salihi claimed a bonus try along with Molly Jones and Eva Hunter, while Vicky Molyneux was also on the scoresheet.

They finished the day by beating London Broncos 27-4.

Banks bagged another bonus try along with Emma Davies, while Evans and Cerys Jones went over as well.

Wigan will now compete at the finals day at the AJ Bell Stadium on June 24.

On their return to Challenge Cup action, the Warriors rounded off the group stages with a 60-0 victory over Salford Red Devils at Robin Park Arena.

Banks crossed for a hat-trick in the game, while Jones claimed a brace.

Gabi Leigh, Rebecca Greenfield, Bethany Hayes, Kaitlin Hilton and Lucy Johnson all went over as well.

Ratcliffe’s side progress as group winners and will now face Huddersfield in the quarter-finals on the weekend of June 17-18.

The Warriors were in action against the Giants in their final game of the month, which saw them return to Super League action.

Jones, Banks, Cailey Miller, Mary Coleman, Hayes, Molyneux and Hunter were all on the scoresheet in the 30-20 victory.

Women’s academy

Wigan’s women’s academy side got their season underway during May.

Johnson and Banks both went over for hat-tricks in a 74-0 victory over Warrington Wolves.

Hunter and Jones also crossed for braces, while Sydney Alderman-Smith, Jessica Brown, Arabella Reed and Lydia Egan were on the scoresheet as well.

Wheelchair

The Warriors’ wheelchair side headed into May having lost their previous two outings.

They returned to winning ways in style, as they produced a 158-8 victory over Warrington Wolves at Preston College.

This result leaves them third in the Super League table, with two wins from their opening four games.

They rounded off the month with an exhibition game against Leeds Rhinos, as part of a double-header at Robin Park Leisure Centre.

The game ended in defeat for the Warriors, with visitors claiming a 52-22 victory.

Wheelchair reserves

Wigan’s wheelchair were also involved in the exhibition double-header at Robin Park.

