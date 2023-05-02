One of the teams headed into the month with an unbeaten record, and were able to continue that run.

Meanwhile, the other two sides had mixed fortunes.

Here is how they performed:

Ryan Hampshire made his return from injury for Wigan's reserves (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Reserves

The reserves’ first outing of the month came against Warrington Wolves.

Jacob Douglas, Kieran Tyrer, Taylor Kerr and Harvie Hill all claimed braces in a 74-10 win at Victoria Park.

Harvey Makin, Junior Nsemba, Alex Sutton, Max Wood and Tom Mitchell were also on the scoresheet.

A fortnight later, John Winder’s side welcomed Wakefield Trinity to Robin Park Arena, in a fixture that saw Ryan Hampshire make his return from injury.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Warriors during the off-season, crossed for a try in a 36-12 victory, as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

Hill was once again on the scoresheet with a brace, while Douglas, Tyrer and Zach Eckersley all went over as well.

The reserves’ next outing comes on May 12, when they welcome Leeds Rhinos to Robin Park Arena ahead of the first team game at the DW Stadium.

Academy

Wigan’s academy started April with a defeat to St Helens at Robin Park Arena.

Josh Cartwright, Nathan Lowe and Harrison Dean all claimed tries in the first half, but these proved to be nothing more than consolations in the 46-18 loss.

The Warriors bounced back in their following game, as they produced a 34-18 victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Lowe and Maddox Jeffery both went over for braces, while Noah Hodkinson and Trent Kelly-Duffy were also on the scoresheet.

The academy’s next game comes this weekend, as they take on Hull KR on Saturday afternoon at Craven Park (K.O. 2pm).

Scholarship

The Warriors’ scholarship side were narrowly defeated 22-20 by Warrington Wolves in their first outing of the month.

Tries from Finlay Yeomans, Lewis Owens and Shea O’Connor gave Wigan a six point lead at the break, but only added one more through Nathaniel Twiss in the second half.

