The club’s reserves, academy and scholarship sides all enjoyed their fair share of wins.

Results throughout the last month saw one of Wigan’s teams go top of their respective competition.

Here is how they performed:

Wigan Warriors reserves enjoyed a good month (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Reserves

The reserves came from 24-12 behind to claim a narrow derby victory over St Helens in their first game of the month.

Tom Mitchell was among the scorers for John Winder’s side, with the winger crossing for a brace.

Meanwhile, Junior Nsemba, Ethan Fitzgerald and Kavan Rothwell also went over in the 26-24 win at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

A few weeks later, the Warriors face Salford Red Devils away from home.

Nsemba was once again among the key performers, with the 19-year-old crossing for a hat-trick.

Maddox Jeffery also claimed a brace, while Harvey Wilson, Noah Hodkinson and Ethan Fitzgerald were on the scoresheet as well in the 42-12 victory at the Salford Stadium.

Wigan’s two victories throughout June sees them go top of the reserves table, with sevens wins and one draw in their opening eight games.

They are currently level with St Helens on 15 points, but have a better points difference.

Academy

Wigan’s academy side started June with a 42-16 victory over Hull KR at Craven Park.

George O’Loughlin went over for a brace, while Kian McDermott, Trent Kelly-Duffy, Nathan Lowe, Tom Ratchford, Charlie Yeomans and Maddox Jeffery were also on the scoresheet.

They followed that up with their fifth straight win on the bounce, as they welcomed Huddersfield Giants to Robin Park Arena.

Lukas Mason, Kalum Rathbone and Jeffery claimed braces in a 52-4 victory.

Meanwhile, Ratchford, Jack Farrimond, O’Loughlin and Kelly-Duffy all went over for a tries as well.

The Warriors currently sit third in the academy league, with seven wins and one defeat in their opening eight games.

Scholarship

The Warriors’ scholarship side overcame Castleford Tigers at the Jungle in their first outing of the month.

Joshua Swindley, Robert Bentham, Vincent Arthurs, Finlay Yeomans, John Perry and George Marsden all went over for tries in the 34-16 victory.

