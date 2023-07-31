Kris Ratcliffe’s side had a number of big games, including a Challenge Cup semi-final at Headingley.

Meanwhile, the wheelchair team were involved in more Magic Round action, as they returned to winning ways.

Here is how they have performed:

Wigan Warriors Women

Women

Wigan’s women’s team started the month with two heavy defeats in Super League, starting with a 40-6 loss away to York Valkyrie.

It was a similar scoreline the following week at Robin Park Arena.

After going into the break only 8-0 down, Ratcliffe’s side conceded 44 second half points in a 52-0 defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

The Warriors bounced back in their next home game, as they recorded a 20-12 victory over Warrington Wolves.

Anna Davies went over for a brace, while Rachel Thompson and Holly Speakman were also on the scoresheet in the win.

Wigan rounded off the month with another game against the Rhinos- this time in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

It was a performance to be proud of for those in cherry and white, but it was Leeds who booked their place at Wembley with a 16-4 victory.

Women’s academy

The women’s academy side were also in action during July.

They took on St Helens at Cowley College in their outing of the month, with the game ending in a 22-22 draw.

Wheelchair

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair started the month with a 70-20 victory over Hull FC at the Allam Sports Centre, as they ended a three-game losing streak.

They backed up that result with a huge 138-2 win against Warrington Wolves.

Jack Heggie claimed six tries in the game at Medway Park, while Declan Roberts and Adam Rigby scored five each respectively.

Nathan Roberts (three), Matt Wooloff (two), Lenny Izzard (two) and Mark Williams were also on the scoresheet.

The Warriors were also in Challenge Cup action during July.

Throughout the tournament in Hull, they were defeated by Leeds Rhinos, Catalans Dragons, Hull FC, Halifax Panthers and London Roosters, but did finish the day with a 12-0 victory over Warrington Wolves.

Wheelchair reserves

Wigan’s wheelchair reserves enjoyed a good month.