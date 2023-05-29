The Wigan Warriors hooker is currently celebrating his 10 years of service to rugby league.

Powell has already hosted a range of activities this season, and is excited for what is still to come throughout the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

“We’ve got a fan day coming up on July 1,” he said.

Sam Powell

“It’ll be good to get the community involved here at Robin Park.

“The race day has been cancelled due to one of our games being moved, but there will be something happening.

“Overall it’s all been great. I’ve loved the support the fans have given me.

“I’ve spent a long time at the club, and it’s gone really fast.

“I just want to have a good year with the testimonial, while also being consistent for Wigan when I’m playing.

“I’m enjoying the challenge and I’m looking forward to the rest of it.”

Powell admits having former Wigan players coming into the training helps him to appreciate just how special it is to be part of the club.

Mike Forshaw and Martin Gleeson are among those who have visited Robin Park Arena so far this year.

“It is good, it makes us as players appreciate the jerseys,” Powell added.

“We’ve had a lot of ex-players and former coaches coming in.