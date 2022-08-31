Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old has announced he will hang up his boots at the end of the season, after an illustrious playing career.

Ahead of the next campaign, he will take up the role of assistant coach with Wigan.

Leuluai, who grew up in Auckland, made his professional debut in 2003 for New Zealand Warriors, becoming their youngest-ever player at the time.

Thomas Leuluai signed for Wigan in 2007

In the same year, he also became the second-youngest person to represent the Kiwis, making his first international appearance at the age of 18.

Ahead of the 2005 season, he made the move over to Super League, joining London Broncos, making 40 appearances before signing for Wigan.

His debut for the Warriors came in February 2007 against Warrington Wolves, earning him the Heritage Number 997.

After becoming a World Cup winner with the Kiwis in 2008, Leuluai went on to win his first trophies at club level, winning the 2010 League Leaders’ Shield and Super League Grand Final.

In the showpiece game against St Helens at Old Trafford, he was awarded the Harry Sunderland Trophy after being named man of the match.

Leuluai won two more trophies with Wigan, scoring a crucial try in the 2011 Challenge Cup Final victory over Leeds Rhinos, before helping the them to another League Leaders’ Shield in 2012.

He re-joined New Zealand Warriors in 2013 and stayed there for four years, playing 64 games, before returning to the North West of England in 2017.

One of his first games back was against Cronulla Sharks, where he helped Wigan win the World Club Challenge for a record fourth time.

A year later, he claimed his second Grand Final winners ring after victory against Warrington at Old Trafford.

In 2020, and in the absence of then Club skipper Sean O’Loughlin, Leuluai captained the team to win the League Leaders’ Shield for his and Wigan's third time.

He was then given the role permanently the year after following the retirement of his predecessor.

During his 12th and most recent season with the club, he led the Warriors to a record-breaking 20th Challenge Cup.