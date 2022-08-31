Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old will hang up his boots after 20 years as a professional rugby league player, but will remain with the Warriors in the role of assistant coach.

Throughout his 12 seasons with Wigan, across two spells, he has played 325 games, scoring 74 tries and winning eight major honours.

Head coach Matty Peet said: “He’s had an incredible playing career of which he and his family should be so proud.

Thomas Leuluai will retire at the end of the season

"Thomas is an example to any young rugby player on how to play the game with the balance of skill, physicality and respect.

"Personally, I owe so much to him for the support and guidance he has given me as a player, captain and friend and, for that, I say a massive thank you.

“Thomas has all the attributes to make an outstanding coach. He will bring so much to our coaching team and I am excited to work with him during the next stage of his career.”

Following the conclusion of the Super League season, Leuluai will lead out New Zealand in their World Cup warm-up match against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium on October 8.

He will represent his country for one final time, before joining their coaching team for the tournament.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: “Thomas Leuluai will go down as one of Super League's greatest players.

"He is a fearless competitor who leaves everything on the rugby league field.

"We are all aware of his defensive and passing skills but his presence on the field and in the training environment is what we will miss the most.

“He is also a great thinker of the sport. During his most recent injury, I took him away for the afternoon with Matt Peet where we just talked about the game, the training and the physical and psychological challenges that the sport presents.

"It was incredibly rewarding to get such an insight from one of the most decorated players in the game.

“I have been speaking to Michael Maguire about ways in which we can pay tribute to him.

"The idea of Tommy leading his beloved Kiwis out one final time made the hairs on my arms stand up.

"I will be there with my colleagues from Wigan supporting the Kiwis for one night and I urge as many rugby league fans as possible to join us.”

Club chairman Ian Lenagan added: “I am delighted to have been associated with Tommy throughout his career at London Broncos/Harlequins and at Wigan and to have watched him develop from being a talented young player to a seasoned New Zealand International and then on to being to a mature leader and captain in his last few years at Wigan.

“I'm not sure whether he'll be better remembered for his bone-crushing hits on big forwards or for his exquisite long pass in the 2022 Challenge Cup Final which led on directly to Wigan's match-winning try.