Great Britain and Wigan icon Martin Offiah (left) and England captain George WIlliams (right) with the Rugby League Ashes trophy on top of the News UK building at a promo event for England v Australia Ashes series

Wigan Warriors icon Martin Offiah believes England will gain motivation for this autumn’s Ashes series against Australia through the British & Irish Lions’ tour Down Under this summer.

It is less than 100 days until Australia step foot on English soil for the first Rugby League Ashes series between the nations in 22 years.

Former Great Britain rugby league international Offiah played with Lions coach Andy Farrell at international and club level and believes their pursuit of a series victory will fuel England’s rugby league side.

“Without a doubt,” Offiah told the PA news agency.

“They have Andy Farrell at the head - a guy I’ve shared the field with at Wembley for Great Britain and Wigan, and it’s an exciting prospect for Shaun Wane and the England team to go against the Kangaroos in front of the rugby world, who will also be watching the Lions.”

Australia triumphed in 2003 - the last year in which the old rivals faced each other in an Ashes series.

The first Test will be played at Wembley on October 25 before a second takes place at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium on November 1. Headingley hosts the final match on November 8 to wrap up the series.

“They’re very well-placed (to win), it’s going to take belief and a performance, but they’re more than capable of doing it,” Offiah added.

“It’s an opportunity we haven’t had for a long time. It doesn’t come around often, and for a lot of the players, it will be their first time against Australia. It’s a moment in time and it will be an incredible experience.”

England last played in November, with victory in their two-game series over Samoa highlighting their readiness for this autumn’s clashes, according to captain George Williams.

“It’s a big thing,” said Williams. “I grew up watching those games, and I think the team is ready.

“We’ve been on an unbeaten run and we’re ready to play against Australia.

“This will be the proudest moment of my career to lead England out against the Aussies.”

Marking the milestone with a ‘100 days to go’ London Trophy Tour were Rugby League legend Martin Offiah MBE, current England captain George Williams, star man Jack Welsby, and Aussie comedian and Rugby Football League President, Adam Hills MBE.