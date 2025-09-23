Left to right: Sam Tomkins, Micky McIlorum and Joel Tomkins celebrate Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup triumph in 2011

Former Wigan Warriors favourite Micky McIlorum will become an assistant coach to Joel Tomkins at Catalans Dragons following his retirement from a stellar playing career at the end of the season.

McIlorum has spent this season with League Leaders’ Shield winners Hull KR, but his plan was always to return to the south of France after hanging up his boots at the season’s end. It has now been confirmed that he will return to Catalans as an assistant to head coach Tomkins.

The former England and Ireland international spent 11 seasons at Wigan as a player, where he played alongside Joel for a number of years, helping the Warriors win two Super League titles and two Challenge Cups.

McIlorum made the move from Wigan to Perpignan in 2018, helping the Dragons lift the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield, whilst playing in two Super League Grand Finals for the French club at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old will reunite with his former teammate and good pal Tomkins at the Stade Gilbert Brutus ahead of next season, with former NRL star Mitchell Pearce also returning to the Dragons as an assistant coach.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to Bernard (Guasch, owner) for his trust in me and for offering me this role,” said McIlorum.

"I am delighted to be working alongside Joel and Mitchell, a great team with whom I look forward to working alongside to get the Dragons back competing against the best.

"I am happy to be going back home to be with my family and back to the Stade Gilbert and reconnect with the passionate supporters. I am proud to represent this club and to share the next two years with you. We will give everything we have, every day, to bring pride back to the Catalans Dragons jersey.”

Meanwhile, former State of Origin representative Pearce makes a return to Perpignan, having spent the final two seasons of his playing career with the Dragons before retiring at the end of the 2023 season.

"I am excited to work at Catalans Dragons,” said Pearce. “I love the area, I love the club and want to help bring success to the team.”

Catalans head coach Tomkins believes the additions of McIlorum and Pearce as assistants will help the Dragons get back to where they want to be, having missed out on a place in this year’s play-offs.

“I am delighted to have the coaching staff confirmed for next season,” said Tomkins.

"With Micky and Mitch working alongside Ryan Sheridan and Mathis Giroux, I believe we have the knowledge, support and trust needed to be an effective coaching team and help the players achieve success on the field.

"I’ve been close to Micky for over 20 years, and his mentality, attitude and personal standards both on and off the field will bring positive change to our environment. Mitch’s career as a player speaks for itself, and he thinks about the game in great detail. He will bring a new dimension to the way we attack.”