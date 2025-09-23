Liam Farrell (left) and Jai Field (right) at Wigan Warriors' end-of-season awards dinner

Wigan Warriors held their annual end of season awards dinner on Saturday evening, with Dream Team member Jai Field the star of the show.

Field has enjoyed a phenomenal season, scoring 24 tries and registering 21 assists in 25 league appearances, earning the fullback spot in the 2025 Super League Dream Team.

The Australian speedster also claimed three awards at the club’s awards night over the weekend, taking home the Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Try of the Year awards.

The Player of the Year award is voted for by supporters and key stakeholders, with Adam Keighran a close second and Zach Eckersley finishing third.

"Obviously, I’m very privileged, it’s a great club with a great side, these boys have played great all year,” said Field.

"I sometimes just get the rewards on the end of some stuff, we’ve got some fantastic forwards as well who do the hard yards and sometimes go unnoticed, but I wouldn’t be able to get on the end of some of those plays without the work from the rest of the boys.”

Meanwhile, Warriors captain Liam Farrell announced Field as the Players’ Player of the Year, with Keighran in second and Dream Team winger Liam Marshall finishing third.

The 2025 Try of the Year was selected by those in attendance at the end of season awards, with Field winning the gong for his spectacular full-length effort on the back of some quick thinking from Bevan French in the recent win over St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Meanwhile, homegrown talent Eckersley picked up the Young Player of the Year award, which was presented by head coach Matt Peet. The 21-year-old outside-back has played an important role in the first-team this season, featuring at fullback, centre and wing throughout the year, scoring 15 tries in 24 appearances.

“There’s a lot of talent in the group, so to win this award is special and a real honour,” said Eckersley.

The final award of the evening saw Professor Chris Brookes hand out his Chairman’s Award to rugby operations manager Tom Fitzpatrick.

“This award goes to somebody who works tirelessly for this club,” said Professor Brookes. “He’s dedicated, diligent, and humble, and it is a great privilege to present him with this award.”

