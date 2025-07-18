Michael Maguire (centre) celebrates Wigan Warriors' 2010 Grand Final triumph with players Liam Farrell (left) and Martin Gleeson (right)

Ahead of his 400th appearance for Wigan Warriors, Liam Farrell has shared his gratitude towards his former coach Michael Maguire, who handed him his debut for his hometown club more than 15 years ago.

Warriors captain Farrell will join an exclusive club of Wigan greats on Saturday afternoon when he pulls on the cherry and white jersey for the 400th time in his illustrious career.

The 35-year-old came through the ranks at his boyhood club and was awarded his first-team debut in a home win over Wakefield Trinity on Easter Monday in 2010, before playing a key role in helping Maguire’s side clinch the club’s first Super League title in 12 years during the same season.

"He’s imprinted in my brain!” Farrell joked when asked about Maguire’s influence early on in his professional career. “There are a lot of things in the game now that I still think about how Madge used to coach us back then, like his simple mindset towards the game.

"He was a very disciplined coach, and he is someone who taught me a lot about the game and a lot of the simple things done well, so I’m really pleased that Madge played a big part in my career.

"Some of the fundamentals and the basics of the game, he really taught me them, and I’m really pleased he had a part in my career."

Farrell, who is a six-time Super League Dream Team member, admits there was NRL interest in him in years gone by, but playing for his hometown club Wigan was all he ever wanted.

"There have been small conversations there (about the NRL in previous years), but the goal for me has always been to play for Wigan,” he added.

"I wanted to play for Wigan, not just for one or two years, but I wanted to be here for a very long time, and I’ve been very lucky to be part of some special groups, and I’ve been here for a long time now. I don’t look back with any regret of not moving, I definitely don’t, I’ve loved my time here, and I’m still loving my time here.”

Farrell is set to finish his illustrious career as a proud one-club man, with the England international contracted to the Warriors until the end of the 2027 season.

"We’ll see where we’re at after the two years,” Farrell said when providing an update on what the future looks like for him. “I think the biggest key for me over the last 16 seasons has been the enjoyment factor, I’m still enjoying it now, and if I’m still enjoying it, then I’ll see where I’m at, but it’s about the present and things are going pretty well for us at the moment, so I’m just focusing on that.”

Farrell has won six Super League titles, four Challenge Cups, five League Leaders’ Shields and two World Club Challenge titles with the Warriors. He has also been capped 12 times by England on the international stage, representing his country in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.