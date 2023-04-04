Wigan Warriors injury and suspension round-up: Here's a summary of the latest squad news ahead of the Good Friday Derby

Ahead of the game, Matty Peet’s side have been hit with a number of losses through both injury and suspension.

Here is the latest round-up of how the squad is shaping up:

Jai Field

Liam Marshall is a doubt for the fixture

It was bad news concerning Jai Field in Monday’s press conference, with the 25-year-old set to miss eight to 10 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the victory over Leigh Leopards.

Peet said: “Although it sounds like a hit for us, he initially thought it was the same as last time, so that fact he doesn’t need an operation is a bonus for us.

"We’re all relieved because it’d be a big difference if it was four months, you’d be looking at the backend of the season.

"He’s a pretty upbeat character.”

Willie Isa will miss the Good Friday Derby

Cade Cust

Cade Cust is also set to miss the Good Friday Derby due to a bulging disc in his neck.

Ahead of Thursday’s game against Leigh, Peet told Sky Sports: “Cade has been playing through the pain recently, so he is going to be out for a bit of time.

“His scan showed that he had lost a bit of power in it.”

Following an appointment over the weekend, the club has now received more information on what is next for Cust.

In Monday’s press conference, Peet explained: "Cade is going to depend on a few check-ups every couple of weeks.

"He won’t need an operation.”

Liam Marshall

There was slightly more positive news concerning Liam Marshall, who also missed the game against the Leopards.

A bad stud left the winger’s foot too swollen to stitch.

He is expected to return in the next few weeks, and there is a possibility he could feature in the Good Friday Derby.

On Monday, Peet said: “He hasn’t trained yet, so we will see how he gets on, but he’s got a good chance."

Willie Isa

Willie Isa is ruled out of Friday’s game through suspension.

The 34-year-old was handed a one match penalty notice for a Grade B Dangerous Contact after a late hit.

The official reasoning stated: “A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

Jake Wardle, Kaide Ellis and Brad O’Neill

Jake Wardle and Kaide Ellis are both eligible to play on Good Friday despite being charged for Grade B Dangerous Contacts.

They will each pay a £250 fine.

Meanwhile, Brad O’Neill is also free to play.

He was charged with both a Grade A and a Grade B dangerous contact, and will pay a £250 fine for the latter.

Ryan Hampshire

Ryan Hampshire is still unavailable as he works his way back to fitness following an ACL injury.

He is expected back at some stage in the next month.

Iain Thornley

Iain Thornley has made his return from injury, and picked up some minutes while on loan with Barrow Raiders, so could be called into the squad this week, but may not be risked in the game itself.

After last Thursday’s game, Peet stated: “We will go with rotation rather than fresh faces coming in.