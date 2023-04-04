The two teams are preparing to go head-to-head at the DW Stadium in front of a bumper crowd.

Wigan will be looking for their first Good Friday win since 2017, with Saints coming out on top in the last three occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both sets of supporters are excited,” Peet said.

Matty Peet

“It does feel like a long time since we had this fixture at home.

“I enjoyed last year’s game, although we didn’t get the result; we took some positive steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a great experience and I am a better coach for it.

“The fans were awesome, it was a really hostile welcome at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

“Over the years I’ve watched Wigan win, and I’ve seen them lose, but the supporters are always on top form and it makes for a great Easter weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The crowd will make a big difference and bring the best out of the players.

“These lads want to play in front of packed stadiums in games like this, so they don’t need us to tell them about it- although we will a little.

“It’s a week where you hand over to the players and see where we are at.

“Motivation won’t be a problem for any of us, and I’ll be surprised if it doesn't sell-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the fans who haven’t got tickets, they need to have a serious look at themselves because it’s got everything.

“There’s a lot to be excited about, so you’re crazy if you’re not coming.

“It’ll be a really fun day, and a win would make it a really fun weekend.

“Our players want to enjoy and revel in the occasion, but the only way to do that is to get the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a cup final this is the next one you want to win.

“Super League feels like it’s on a wave at the moment, with loads of positive news from different clubs.

“Hopefully this can be a showpiece occasion, as part of a showpiece weekend.

“It’s a great time for anyone who wants an insight into our game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet says ahead of fixtures of this size there are always a lot of questions thrown his way, especially from those closest to him.

“I try to avoid certain places but I can’t because my mum and dad are the worst ones,” he joked.

“First thing my dad said to me last night was: ‘How is Jai Field doing? It’s going to be tough on Friday.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just replied: ‘Yeah, can we just chill out.’

“I’m sure Paul (Wellens) can resonate with that, where you’re trying to get a break from it but your own family are asking you questions.

“This is one of those weeks where you’ve got to enjoy it.

“The respect is huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like the way Saints have built their success, because it’s homegrown and they’re all ultra humble.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Paul, with the way he has conducted himself.

“He’s now got the job he deserves, and there will be no prouder ambassador for St Helens than Paul Wellens, so it’s fitting.