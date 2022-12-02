Wigan Warriors issue statement following the administration of Hummel's UK distributors Elite Sports Group
Wigan Warriors have issued a statement following the administration of Hummel’s UK distributor Elite Sports.
A large portion of the club’s retail stock has been retained, meaning fans may be unable to buy certain products in the build-up to Christmas.
In a statement, the Warriors asked supporters to remain calm at this current time.
They wrote: “Elite Sports is a UK distributor of the Hummel brand.
“Last week, Elite Sports entered into administration.
“A large portion of our retail stock and players training clothing has been retained at the port in the UK until the administrators navigate a way forward.
“We are working around the clock to attempt to get stock in our store before Christmas but this is very much out of our control at this stage.
“We will communicate this to our fans once we have a clear way forward.
“We ask that you remain calm and respectful to our retail staff at this difficult time.”