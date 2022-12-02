Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet discusses the rumours linking John Bateman with an NRL return
Matty Peet says there has been constant communication between Wigan Warriors and John Bateman.
The 29-year-old was linked with a move to Wests Tigers last month, but his current club revealed they had received no official approach from the NRL side.
Peet states the situation hasn’t changed, with Bateman currently enjoying an off-season break after representing England at the recent Rugby League World Cup.
He said: “We’ve spoken to John. He’s on holiday at the moment, but there’s constant communication.
Most Popular
"There’s no news yet. As far as I’m aware, I don’t think anything has changed.”
So far during the off-season, Wigan have added Jake Wardle and Toby King to their ranks ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Peet says the club would be open to further recruitment if any opportunity arose, but insists his main focus is on improving the players already at his disposal.
"I’m very happy with the squad as it stands but you always have one eye on recruitment and retention,” he added.
"My thinking is, our squad now will be the one that starts the season, that’s how we work.
"We don’t talk about recruitment, training days are training days.
"Recruitment meetings sit separately to that, with myself, Ian (Lenagan), Kris (Radlinski) and Waney (Shaun Wane).
"It’s about who is on the bus today and who is working hard to get better.”
The majority of the Warriors squad have now returned to Robin Park Arena for pre-season training, as they slowly build-up to the start of their Super League campaign on February 18.