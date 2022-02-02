Jai Field scored a brace against Warrington

The 24-year-old started against both Newcastle Thunder and Warrington Wolves, with him scoring a brace against the latter.

After missing a large chunk of last season through injury, he is delighted to be involved in a run of matches.

He said: “I’m just pleased to get through two games. After being out last year I want to keep ticking them off and play some footy.

“I’ve had a full pre-season and I feel really good. I had a great run-out against a great side in Warrington, so hopefully I can start the season and I’ll be able to build on things from there.

“It’s always nice to get a couple of tries but that’s not the main thing I’m trying to do, I want to do my best for the team to put my best foot forward.

“I’ve hardly played, and no one’s really seen me, so I’m just looking to get out there to enjoy my rugby.

“Last year I didn’t really get to build those combinations and relationships with my team-mates, but now we’ve done a full pre-season together and it’s really enjoyable. We’ve started to get a feel for it.”

Field says it’s been good playing in front of fans again and praised the spectators at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday.

“It was a big night for Stefan Ratchford, and I was pleased to see the turn-out he got,” he added.

“Warrington games are always big, so it was nice to get out there and enjoy the atmosphere.”