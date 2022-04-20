Wigan Warriors: Jai Field reveals what he believes makes the perfect cup of coffee

The fullback has been in scintillating form so far this season, scoring 15 tries in all competitions.

When he isn’t playing, Field can often be seen sharing his different coffee ratings on social media.

He said: “It started off as a bit of a joke with my mates in Australia, we used to do it back there. I did it once here for them and a few people started recommending places, so I just rolled with it.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jai Field has discussed one of his passions away from rugby league

“For a ten out of ten it needs presentation, flavour and not being too strong with the caffeine, you want it to be milky.

“I rated Australian coffee a nine when I went back there, which is when I first started doing it. I found a good one in France too. I haven’t found a nine yet in the UK, so I’m still on the hunt for it.

“I’d say the best one over here is Foundation Coffee House or Federal in Manchester, so if you like coffee give them a whirl.

“The worst one is Costa, it’s no good that, but sometimes desperate times call for desperate measures.