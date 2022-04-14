The fullback admits he didn’t know much about the rivalry before moving to England, but can now see how much it means.

Field hopes Wigan can show their best form against their rivals and come away with the victory.

He said: “I’m definitely looking forward to it, they’ve been the benchmark for the last three or four years now, so it’s good to test yourself against the best and see where we are at as a side.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jai Field is looking forward to the Good Friday Derby game

“We will have to turn up. When we played Catalans earlier in the season, we gave them a lot of ball, and made it hard for ourselves with errors. If we do that with a Saints side then they will really make us pay and it could be a long day.

“We need to compete and chase well, and not give them too many piggybacks.

“It’ll be good to get out there with the atmosphere, it’s something you can’t really prepare for. I don’t think you know how big the rivalry is until you get into this country being an Australian, even though all the matches are on TV.

“The game at the DW Stadium last year was an eye opener, it was unbelievable and really loud. It had everything and was fiery, so you can’t look past that.

“It has been magnified even more this week, and you start to realise that it is a really big occasion.”

Field says he is enjoying the season so far, and is pleased that he’s been able to show his best form after an injury hit first campaign.

“I’m just really enjoying playing footy at the moment,” he added.

“Obviously the form is great, but I just want to play well and do my job for the team. Last year was my first major, and the first time I spent an extended period on the sidelines, so it’s good to be back out there again.

“A new coach and new staff have come in with new philosophies and ideas, which I’m really enjoying.

“Obviously you come over here with goals and aspirations, and that didn’t happen in year one, so I really wanted to get my body right and have a great pre-season to hit the ground running.

“It’s more of a mental win, more than anything. Even when I came back at the end of last year, I struggled with different things, and it takes you a little while to get those out of the back of your head, so I wanted to get rid of those little demons and scars.

Field has recently signed a new two-year contract with the club, and states he is really happy living in England.

“I’m really enjoying being around the lad and the staff,” he explained.

“Matty (Peet) and the coaching staff have been unreal and are putting confidence in us as a team to play some footy, so we are all enjoying that.

“We are taking it week by week as a team, and are not trying to get too far ahead of ourselves, because it’s a long season.

“Individually, I just want to stay healthy and play as many games as I can for the club, and anyone would say they want to win trophies.