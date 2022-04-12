2. St Helens 21-18 Wigan Warriors (2018)

In the last Good Friday game at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens came out on top with a narrow victory. Sam Tomkins went over for a brace, while Willie Isa was also on the scoresheet for the Warriors in a tight game. Meanwhile, Ben Barba and Zeb Taia had both crossed the line for the home side, before Regan Grace edged them ahead with a 75th minute try. Danny Richardson kicked a late drop goal to secure the win for the Saints.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com