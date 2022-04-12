For the last two seasons the traditional Easter fixture has not taken place due to Covid-19.
The clash is one of the highlights of the rugby league calendar, due to the intense rivalry between the sides.
Here is how the last five Good Friday meetings have ended:
1. Wigan Warriors 10-36 St Helens (2019)
In the most recent Good Friday derby back in 2019, it was St Helens who came out on top as Regan Grace scored a hat-trick. James Roby and Tommy Makinson also went over for the visiting side, while Zak Hardaker and George Williams were on the scoresheet for Wigan.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. St Helens 21-18 Wigan Warriors (2018)
In the last Good Friday game at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens came out on top with a narrow victory. Sam Tomkins went over for a brace, while Willie Isa was also on the scoresheet for the Warriors in a tight game. Meanwhile, Ben Barba and Zeb Taia had both crossed the line for the home side, before Regan Grace edged them ahead with a 75th minute try. Danny Richardson kicked a late drop goal to secure the win for the Saints.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Wigan Warriors 29-18 St Helens (2017)
Both Joe Burgess and Liam Marshall went over twice in Wigan's most recent Good Friday victory. Liam Farrell was also on the scoresheet, while Morgan Escare kicked a drop goal, in a game where Kyle Amor was sent off for the visitors.
Photo: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com
4. St Helens 12-24 Wigan Warriors (2016)
Former St Helens man Matty Smith was among the scorers in Wigan's 2016 victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Dom Manfredi, Sam Powell and Joel Tomkins all went over as well in the 24-12 victory.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com