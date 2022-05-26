The 24-year-old Australian is the joint leading try-scorer in Super League and a clear front-runner for the Man of Steel award.Field puts the upturn in his career down to a stroke of good fortune and the support of his coaches, Matt Peet and Lee Briers, who have given him a free rein to showcase the potential he showed in fleeting glimpses in the NRL."It's been enjoyable," he said.

"The new coaches have come in with a few new philosophies and I think the boys are enjoying it at the moment."Matty has really dug deep into the culture and the belief he puts into the group in terms of playing what's in front of us and not playing in fear of making errors."He's helped my game massively, him and Briersy, they just let me play what's in front of me. They have belief not just in me but in the group to back ourselves.

Jai Field with Matty Peet

"I played in and out of first grade in Australia. I didn't get a full chance to get minutes under my belt. I wanted to play fullback but never really got the opportunity, I played in the halves."With Bevan staying in Australia a bit longer, Matty gave me the opportunity to have a full pre-season at fullback."It was lucky in a way how it's panned out but he's enjoying being back in the team (on the wing) and competing again.

"Everyone is pushing for spots each week and he's sure to let me know. He's giving me a few nudges in the back at training. It's all good, healthy competition."