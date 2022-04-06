The 24-year-old will now remain at the DW Stadium until at least the end of the 2024 season.

After spending the majority of 2021 on the sidelines with injury, Field has enjoyed an excellent start to this campaign.

On signing a new deal, he said: “It was an easy decision. The boys, the Club, the staff – everything is great and I’m really enjoying my time here.

“Rugby is a funny game. You can be at two ends of the spectrum really quickly. Last year we all know what happened but it’s pleasing to have the start I’ve had so far.

“I had a great pre-season and got my body right and credit has to go to the staff. I’ve hit the ground running and it’s definitely pleasing to have started the season in that way.

“I just want to keep putting my best foot forward for the team first and foremost and keep getting results.”

Field currently sits top of the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leaderboard with 15 points from the opening seven rounds, with nine tries under his belt in all competitions.

As well as this, he also has the most clean breaks (12) and metres (1,126) in Super League so far.

He was voted the Super League Player of the Month for February and won the Club’s Player of the Month and Try of the Month awards for both February and March.

Executive Director, Kris Radlinski, added: “It is clear for everybody to see just what an impact that he has had on Super League this season.

“After suffering a very serious injury at the start of 2021, Jai has worked so hard to recover.

“He is a player who puts you on the edge of your seat when he gets the ball. His highlight reel after seven rounds is incredible and that is reflected in the Man of Steel scoring chart.”