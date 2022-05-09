Matty Peet’s side beat St Helens 20-18 at Elland Road, but were forced to come from behind in the second half despite leading 14-0 at the break.

Bibby states the showpiece game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be a reward to the supporters for the loyalty they have shown throughout the last few years.

He said: “I’ve been to the Grand Finals, I’ve been to the Challenge Cups, and now it’s time for me to make my own memories out there. Hopefully I can win a final this time, I think I’m due one.

Jake Bibby

“Playing in the Challenge Cup final is big for my family, so as well as wanting to win it for myself, I want to win it for them as well.

“I was at the one where Wigan won it in 2011, when Joel Tomkins scored that mad try, so I know how much it means to all the fans. It was special that, but I don’t think I’ve got the legs to replicate it.

“We went into the semi-final full of energy and full of confidence. We stuck to our process well, and it was probably the best start we’ve had this season. I was a bit of a fan boy when we scored our first try, it was a bit surreal.

“In the second half, our intensity dropped off a little bit because we’d put so much into the first, but once we got back on top we took over again. We got the bounce of the ball, which we feel like we deserve, and then held out at the end.

“Marshy (Liam Marshall) got that moment at the end that sparked the team, and that’s won us the game. Everyone led by actions and turned it around when we needed to. Harry (Smith) kicked well, and we chased well.