Wigan Warriors' Jake Wardle discusses his ideal Christmas Day and reveals what he would leave out of his dinner

Wigan Warriors’ new addition will enjoy a short break over the festive period following the first stint of pre-season.

Wardle states he’s looking forward to being with those closest to him.

He said: “On Christmas Day, I’ll wake up with my partner and my little boy, and then I’ll watch them open their presents.

Jake Wardle

“He probably doesn’t understand it yet, but I can’t wait for the time that he does.

“Then we will go to the grandparents’ house and have breakfast there.“Christmas dinner at the minute we like to have a big family thing, with all of the cousins and stuff.

“That’s probably one of my favourite things about Christmas, but when my little boy gets older I wouldn’t mind just having the three of us there at home.

“New Year’s is the same. We have all of the family around, nice and chilled, trying to stay up for the fireworks.”

Wardle says one staple of Christmas Dinner would be left out if he was doing the cooking.

“I’m a bit of a fussy eater so I’d leave a bit out,” he added.

“I’d get rid of the sprouts, but I’m pretty basic, so as long as they’re not there I’m not too bothered.

“You’ve got to have pigs in blankets, it’s what you look forward to at Christmas.

“For me I’d also have Yorkshire pudding, I love them, but obviously some people are against them.

