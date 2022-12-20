With the big day approaching, everyone has their own opinions on what should be included in one of the biggest meals of the year.

While discussing his plans for Christmas Day, Shorrocks states he would ditch pigs in blankets if given the choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I live on my own with my dog, so I will wake up on Christmas morning and go round to my mum and dad’s.

Joe Shorrocks believes Yorkshire Puddings should be part of a Christmas dinner

“I’ll stay there all day. Everyone will be there, with all of them family together, so it’ll be good.

“My mum wants to do the pyjama tradition, but I think I’ve grown out of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My perfect Christmas dinner definitely includes Turkey, but I’m not a big fan of pigs in blankets.

“I’d have a Yorkshire pudding, but some of the lads don’t agree with that.“I think it’s like a Sunday roast but just with a Turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not a big fan of sprouts either, they’re horrendous.

“We plan on playing games, but everyone is normally drunk by the time we get to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“New Year’s will be similar to Christmas Day, just going round to mum and dads in the afternoon, and I’ll stay there until after midnight.

“It’s not as big as Christmas but just a time for the family to get together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shorrocks also admits he enjoys a traditional Wigan Boxing Day, where people enjoy the one of the biggest nights of the year in fancy dress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We’ve not been able to go in the last few years, but I’ll see what we’re doing over Christmas. It just depends if I get some time off.

“Hopefully on Boxing Night I can have a bit of a laugh and get together with some of the lads, dressing up around Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first year I went out I was Harry Potter, with the glasses and the scar.

“I was Woody (from Toy Story) the year after, and then a golfer, so not very adventurous.

Advertisement Hide Ad