News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
56 minutes ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
2 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
3 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
3 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
3 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm

Wigan Warriors: Joe Shorrocks discusses his position against St Helens, the time he spent with Leigh Leopards, and this week's game against Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors’ Joe Shorrocks says he’s willing to do any job required in order to help the team.

By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

The 23-year-old has recently returned to the club following a four-match loan spell with Leigh Leopards.

In last week’s Good Friday Derby, Shorrocks slotted into the halves following the injuries to Cade Cust and Jai Field.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was certainly a bit nerve-racking going into the game because I had never played that position before,” he said.

Joe ShorrocksJoe Shorrocks
Joe Shorrocks
Most Popular

“I felt like I got a lot of confidence out of the coaching staff, and I felt like they had faith in me to do the job.

“I spoke to Harry (Smith) and Jai (Field) a lot throughout the week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Those conversations helped me a lot.

“I want to lock down one position, but if the team needs me in different areas then I’m happy to do that and help in any way I can.

“I’m taking it week by week, but with Custy (Cade Cust) and Jai being injured I’ve got a few more games in the halves.

“Hopefully I can show more of what I can do in each match.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Spending time with Leigh helped my confidence.

“I wanted to prove a point and show that I am capable of playing in Super League.

“It was good to get some game time, because that’s what I needed.

“If I had come into my first match without that then I don’t think I would’ve performed as well as I did.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan Warriors: Mike Cooper sends out social media message after suffering seaso...

The Warriors head to the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night to take on Warrington Wolves (K.O. 8pm).

Daryl Powell’s side sit top of the Super League table, and remain unbeaten this season.

“They’re the in-form team in the competition but hopefully we can have another good performance,” Shorrocks added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They obviously had a down season last year so they wanted to improve on that- and they certainly have so far.

“They’ve made some good signings, so I’m not surprised to see where they are.

“They’re a good team so hopefully we can match them.

“We’ve taken confidence out of beating Saints because they’ve been the in-form team in the competition in the last four years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are just taking each game as it comes, and we’ll take each opponent one by one.”

Related topics:St HelensWarrington WolvesJai FieldLeigh