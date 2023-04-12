The 23-year-old has recently returned to the club following a four-match loan spell with Leigh Leopards.

In last week’s Good Friday Derby, Shorrocks slotted into the halves following the injuries to Cade Cust and Jai Field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was certainly a bit nerve-racking going into the game because I had never played that position before,” he said.

Joe Shorrocks

“I felt like I got a lot of confidence out of the coaching staff, and I felt like they had faith in me to do the job.

“I spoke to Harry (Smith) and Jai (Field) a lot throughout the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those conversations helped me a lot.

“I want to lock down one position, but if the team needs me in different areas then I’m happy to do that and help in any way I can.

“I’m taking it week by week, but with Custy (Cade Cust) and Jai being injured I’ve got a few more games in the halves.

“Hopefully I can show more of what I can do in each match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Spending time with Leigh helped my confidence.

“I wanted to prove a point and show that I am capable of playing in Super League.

“It was good to get some game time, because that’s what I needed.

“If I had come into my first match without that then I don’t think I would’ve performed as well as I did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors head to the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night to take on Warrington Wolves (K.O. 8pm).

Daryl Powell’s side sit top of the Super League table, and remain unbeaten this season.

“They’re the in-form team in the competition but hopefully we can have another good performance,” Shorrocks added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They obviously had a down season last year so they wanted to improve on that- and they certainly have so far.

“They’ve made some good signings, so I’m not surprised to see where they are.

“They’re a good team so hopefully we can match them.

“We’ve taken confidence out of beating Saints because they’ve been the in-form team in the competition in the last four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad