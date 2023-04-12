Wigan Warriors: Joe Shorrocks discusses his position against St Helens, the time he spent with Leigh Leopards, and this week's game against Warrington Wolves
Wigan Warriors’ Joe Shorrocks says he’s willing to do any job required in order to help the team.
The 23-year-old has recently returned to the club following a four-match loan spell with Leigh Leopards.
In last week’s Good Friday Derby, Shorrocks slotted into the halves following the injuries to Cade Cust and Jai Field.
“It was certainly a bit nerve-racking going into the game because I had never played that position before,” he said.
“I felt like I got a lot of confidence out of the coaching staff, and I felt like they had faith in me to do the job.
“I spoke to Harry (Smith) and Jai (Field) a lot throughout the week.
“Those conversations helped me a lot.
“I want to lock down one position, but if the team needs me in different areas then I’m happy to do that and help in any way I can.
“I’m taking it week by week, but with Custy (Cade Cust) and Jai being injured I’ve got a few more games in the halves.
“Hopefully I can show more of what I can do in each match.
“Spending time with Leigh helped my confidence.
“I wanted to prove a point and show that I am capable of playing in Super League.
“It was good to get some game time, because that’s what I needed.
“If I had come into my first match without that then I don’t think I would’ve performed as well as I did.”
The Warriors head to the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night to take on Warrington Wolves (K.O. 8pm).
Daryl Powell’s side sit top of the Super League table, and remain unbeaten this season.
“They’re the in-form team in the competition but hopefully we can have another good performance,” Shorrocks added.
“They obviously had a down season last year so they wanted to improve on that- and they certainly have so far.
“They’ve made some good signings, so I’m not surprised to see where they are.
“They’re a good team so hopefully we can match them.
“We’ve taken confidence out of beating Saints because they’ve been the in-form team in the competition in the last four years.
“We are just taking each game as it comes, and we’ll take each opponent one by one.”