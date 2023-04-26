Wigan Warriors: Joe Shorrocks discusses how his loan spell with Leigh Leopards helped him to prove himself
Wigan Warriors’ Joe Shorrocks says his loan spell with Leigh Leopards provided him with exactly what he needed.
The 23-year-old appeared four times for Adrian Lam’s side throughout March, and scored one try for the recently-promoted club.
Since returning to the Warriors, Shorrocks has played four consecutive matches- including the Battle of the Borough against the Leopards.
“Last season was a bit of a down year for me,” he said.
“I didn’t play as much as I wanted, and when I did, it wasn’t in the position that I wanted to be in.
“Hopefully this year I’ll be able to feature more and help the team any way I can going forward.
“The Leigh loan helped me to show, not just Wigan- but everyone, that I can do it.
“It helped my confidence.
“It was good to get some game time, because that’s what I needed.
“I wanted to prove a point and show that I am capable of playing in Super League
“If I had come into my first match without that then I don’t think I would’ve performed as well as I did.
“Those four games at Leigh helped me get match fitness and got me ready to play.”
Shorrocks has recently impressed for Matty Peet’s side while playing in a position that is unfamiliar to him.
Following the injuries to Cade Cust and Jai Field, the academy product has stepped into the halves alongside Harry Smith.
He was named man of the match after his first game in the role, which came in the Good Friday Derby victory against St Helens.