The 23-year-old appeared four times for Adrian Lam’s side throughout March, and scored one try for the recently-promoted club.

Since returning to the Warriors, Shorrocks has played four consecutive matches- including the Battle of the Borough against the Leopards.

“Last season was a bit of a down year for me,” he said.

Joe Shorrocks

“I didn’t play as much as I wanted, and when I did, it wasn’t in the position that I wanted to be in.

“Hopefully this year I’ll be able to feature more and help the team any way I can going forward.

“The Leigh loan helped me to show, not just Wigan- but everyone, that I can do it.

“It helped my confidence.

“It was good to get some game time, because that’s what I needed.

“I wanted to prove a point and show that I am capable of playing in Super League

“If I had come into my first match without that then I don’t think I would’ve performed as well as I did.

“Those four games at Leigh helped me get match fitness and got me ready to play.”

Shorrocks has recently impressed for Matty Peet’s side while playing in a position that is unfamiliar to him.

Following the injuries to Cade Cust and Jai Field, the academy product has stepped into the halves alongside Harry Smith.