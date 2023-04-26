News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
10 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
10 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
11 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
12 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
13 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Wigan Warriors: Joe Shorrocks discusses how his loan spell with Leigh Leopards helped him to prove himself

Wigan Warriors’ Joe Shorrocks says his loan spell with Leigh Leopards provided him with exactly what he needed.

By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The 23-year-old appeared four times for Adrian Lam’s side throughout March, and scored one try for the recently-promoted club.

Since returning to the Warriors, Shorrocks has played four consecutive matches- including the Battle of the Borough against the Leopards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Last season was a bit of a down year for me,” he said.

Joe ShorrocksJoe Shorrocks
Joe Shorrocks
Most Popular

“I didn’t play as much as I wanted, and when I did, it wasn’t in the position that I wanted to be in.

“Hopefully this year I’ll be able to feature more and help the team any way I can going forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Leigh loan helped me to show, not just Wigan- but everyone, that I can do it.

“It helped my confidence.

Read More
Here are the players leading the stats charts for Wigan so far this season

“It was good to get some game time, because that’s what I needed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I wanted to prove a point and show that I am capable of playing in Super League

“If I had come into my first match without that then I don’t think I would’ve performed as well as I did.

“Those four games at Leigh helped me get match fitness and got me ready to play.”

Shorrocks has recently impressed for Matty Peet’s side while playing in a position that is unfamiliar to him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the injuries to Cade Cust and Jai Field, the academy product has stepped into the halves alongside Harry Smith.

He was named man of the match after his first game in the role, which came in the Good Friday Derby victory against St Helens.

Related topics:LeighAdrian LamWiganHarry Smith