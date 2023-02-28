The 23-year-old is yet to feature for Matty Peet’s side so far this season, and makes the temporary move across the borough in order to pick up more game time.

His first game for the Leopards could come this Friday in an away trip to Hull KR.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Joe and suits all parties,” Peet said.

Joe Shorrocks

"Following a quality pre-season, regular games in Super League will best prepare Joe to perform when he gets an opportunity with us.”

Since making his debut back in 2019, Shorrocks has played 57 times for Wigan, including 13 starts, and has scored on two occasions.

He was handed his first senior appearance for the club by Adrian Lam, who is now the head coach of Leigh.