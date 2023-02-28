News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Joe Shorrocks joins Leigh Leopards on a short-term loan

Wigan Warriors loose forward Joe Shorrocks has joined Leigh Leopards on an initial two-week loan deal.

By Amos Wynn
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:26pm

The 23-year-old is yet to feature for Matty Peet’s side so far this season, and makes the temporary move across the borough in order to pick up more game time.

His first game for the Leopards could come this Friday in an away trip to Hull KR.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Joe and suits all parties,” Peet said.

"Following a quality pre-season, regular games in Super League will best prepare Joe to perform when he gets an opportunity with us.”

Since making his debut back in 2019, Shorrocks has played 57 times for Wigan, including 13 starts, and has scored on two occasions.

He was handed his first senior appearance for the club by Adrian Lam, who is now the head coach of Leigh.

The Leopards have started the new campaign with back-to-back defeats, but have made plenty of exciting signings during the off-season.

