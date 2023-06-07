The 25-year-old made his return to action in the Magic Weekend defeat against Catalans Dragons.

Despite the disappointing result, Field admits he was pleased from a personal perspective to make it through the entirety of the game.

“My body feels really good,” he said.

Jai Field

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was pleased to get through the 80 minutes, because I know if you come back too early with hamstrings, things can go wrong.

“The club did the right things and took all the right precautions.

"It was not an ideal game to play in.

"We were all a bit off, and Catalans played a great game.

"They starved us of the ball, defended really well and had a lot of energy, and points were hard to come by.

"I would’ve liked to have been more involved, but with the way the game went- we didn’t have the ball for long periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously it was disappointing from that aspect, but it was still pleasing for me to get through 80 minutes.”

Field started at stand off in the game at St James’ Park, with Bevan French remaining at fullback.

"I just want to do my role for the team at the moment and keep knocking out a few games,” he explained.

"We’ll play it by ear, and I’ll keep doing what’s best for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment it’s what we need. Bevan’s gone really well so I’m just doing my role.

"I just want to keep ticking some games off for the body.”

The Warriors next game comes against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).

"The body pulled up really well so I’m looking to get back out there again,” Field added.

"It’s always a big fixture when you play St Helens.

"I didn’t get to play in Good Friday- which was obviously disappointing, but I’m looking forward to this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve played in a few games against them, and it’s always a big occasion for both towns.