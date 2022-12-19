The 32-year-old says they were both mad about the sport, and admits his younger sibling, who is now retired, was actually the standout player of the two during their amateur days .

Farrell jokes a lot of things used to get broken in their house due to their love of rugby.

“If I’m honest with you, Connor was the more talented of us both when we were younger,” he said.

Liam Farrell

“He’s just been unfortunate with injuries and it was tough for him.

“We’ve been very lucky that both of us have had decent careers.

“Growing up we were both rugby mad so it definitely helps having someone alongside who is just as passionate about something as you are.

“If we weren’t playing in the back garden, it would be in the living room on the floor with our mum and dad going mad at us.

Connor Farrell also played for Wigan Warriors

“It was more of a question of what didn’t get broken in the house.

“It wasn’t just rugby, we were fighting as well.

“My mum hasn’t pulled out a bill yet, but if it was up to her she would have us all back there.”

Farrell was recently involved in Wigan's 150th anniversary year, and helped to lift the club’s 20th Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He states the last 12 months have been a special time.

“I probably took it for granted when the club first announced it was having its 150th year, but now it’s passed and you look back at how it’s been celebrated, it’s a pretty big honour,” he added.

“To win a Challenge Cup in that year is fitting and we will go down in the history books.

“I feel very lucky, as we’ve been able to reflect on the occasions the club has had and how many good players have been here.

“It opened my eyes.